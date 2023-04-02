| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin defeated in tight election

Finland's Prime Minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin. Photo: Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via Reuters Expand

Close

Finland's Prime Minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin. Photo: Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via Reuters

Finland's Prime Minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin. Photo: Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via Reuters

Finland's Prime Minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin. Photo: Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen via Reuters

Thomas Kingsley

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in a tight election for parliament, denying her a second term in office.

Petteri Orpo’s center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory on Sunday evening with around 97.7pc of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.7pc. They were followed closely by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1pc, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9pc.

Most Watched

Privacy