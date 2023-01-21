| 5.6°C Dublin

Finland’s partying prime minister tipped to be next head of European Commission

Respected: Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters Expand

Respected: Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

James Crisp

Sanna Marin, Finland’s youthful, party-loving prime minister, is being talked up as a candidate to be the next president of the European Commission.

The “coolest prime minister in the world” may be about to liven up one of Europe’s most notoriously boring roles according to Brussels insiders.

