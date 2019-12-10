News Europe

Sunday 15 December 2019

Finland's new 34-year-old female prime minister will have woman aged 32 as her finance minister

New wave: Katri Kulmuni (left) and Sanna Marin. Photo: Reuters
Kim Ripoll

Finland's new prime minister - about to become the world's youngest serving premier - will have a finance minister two years her junior in a new women-led coalition cabinet, party officials said.

Sanna Marin (34), from the dominant Social Democrats, was chosen by her party as the sole candidate for prime minister on Sunday. Centre Party chief Katri Kulmuni (32) will get the finance post when the new cabinet is officially nominated today.

Finland's government resigned last week after the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in Social Democrat prime minister Antti Rinne over his handling of a strike.

Ms Marin has had a swift rise in politics since becoming head of the city council of her industrial hometown of Tampere at the age of 27. "I myself have never thought about my age or my gender, but rather about the issues for which I took on politics," she said.

