Finland cleared for membership of Nato ‘in days’, says Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg said Finland will formally join alliance in the coming days Expand

Borzou Daragahi

Finland is set to join Nato “in days” after Turkey’s parliament voted to ratify its membership bid, submitted in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey was the last among Nato’s members to ratify the bid, after months of negotiations between Ankara and Helsinki. All 276 MPs present voted in favour.

