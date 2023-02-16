| 8.4°C Dublin

‘Finally acquitted after 11 years of mud-slinging’ – Silvio Berlusconi cleared of bribing Bunga Bunga party guests

Marysthell Polanco, one of the girls who attended the parties, arrives at the bunker room of Milan's San Vittore jail, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Verdict is expected for the 29 defendants in the Ruby Ter trial, among them former premier Silvio Berlusconi. He is accused of paying off witnesses for false testimony in earlier trials over his Bunga Bunga parties. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Marysthell Polanco, one of the girls who attended the parties, arrives at the bunker room of Milan's San Vittore jail, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Verdict is expected for the 29 defendants in the Ruby Ter trial, among them former premier Silvio Berlusconi. He is accused of paying off witnesses for false testimony in earlier trials over his Bunga Bunga parties. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Emilio Parodi

An Italian court yesterday acquitted Silvio Berlusconi over allegations of paying witnesses to lie in an underage prostitution case that has dogged the former prime minister for more than a decade.

Mr Berlusconi was accused of bribing 24 people, mostly young, female guests at his so-called Bunga Bunga parties, in a previous trial where he was charged with paying for sex with a 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer.

