Final Pisa the puzzle may solve Tower's mystery

Its alarming tilt is known the world over, but the identity of the architect who designed the Leaning Tower of Pisa has remained a mystery.

Italian scholars now believe they have solved the mystery, having analysed a piece of stone embedded in the base of the monument which was found in 1838.

Until now, the stone was thought to have come from the sarcophagus of a 12th-century Pisan architect called Bonanno Pisano. It bears his name in Latin. But archaeologists from the Scuola Normale Superiore, a university in Pisa, have managed to decipher a further two lines of the badly damaged inscription and think it proves that Pisano was the architect.

They say the lines read: "Mirificum qui certus opus condens statui unum, Pisanus civis Bonannus nomine dicor", which translates as "I, who without doubt have erected this marvellous work that is above all others, am the citizen of Pisa by the name of Bonanno."

