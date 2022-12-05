Fighting now at ‘reduced tempo’ as Ukraine and Russian troops dig in for winter

The conflict in Ukraine has fallen to a “reduced tempo” as both sides regroup ahead of a predicted counter-offensive by Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces in the spring, according to the US spy chief.

Avril Haines also said Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, had eliminated blind spots in intelligence which he had blamed for his early military failures.

Since they retreated from Kherson in southern Ukraine in November, Russian forces have dug in along the left bank of the Dnipro river, and the intensity of the battles has dropped.

Both sides have instead focused on preparing for the freezing winter conditions.

“We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict,” Ms Haines told the Reagan National Defence Forum in California. “We expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months.”

The US has accused Russia of weaponising winter by bombing most of Ukraine’s power infrastructure in an attempt to undermine civilian morale, although Ms Haines said that the tactic would fail.

Read More

Her analysis matches independent commentators who have said that ordinary Ukrainians have hardened since Russia’s invasion in February and will be able to endure a freezing winter.

As for Putin, Ms Haines said that he had been surprised by the failure of the Russian army to capture Kyiv in February and his military’s various weaknesses but that he had now improved his intelligence systems.

These failures were blamed for convincing Putin that Ukraine’s leadership would quickly collapse and its population would surrender.

“I do think he is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces but it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture at this stage of just how challenged they are,” she said. “We see shortages of ammunition, of morale, supply issues, logistics, a whole series of concerns that they’re facing.”

Chased from battlefields, the Russian military has increasingly resorted to firing missiles at targets in Ukraine but Ms Haines said it had now fired so many it wasn’t capable of replacing them quickly enough.

“That’s why you see them going to other countries effectively to try to get ammunition,” she said. “We’ve indicated that their precision munitions are running out much faster in many respects.”

Reports over the weekend backed up Ms Haines’ analysis that the tempo of the fighting in Ukraine had dropped, with the exception of Bakhmut in Donetsk which has been almost completely destroyed.

The UK ministry of defence said that although the eastern Ukrainian town held little strategic value for Russia, conquering it had become a matter of prestige for the Kremlin.

“The campaign has been disproportionately costly,” said an MoD spokesman.

As Moscow bombards Ukraine’s power grid, leaving millions of households without power and heating, many ordinary Russians are facing a bleak winter of their own because central heating repairmen have been mobilised to fight on the front lines

In Astrakhan, near Russia’s remote Caspian Sea coast, residents complained on social media that maintenance workers had been sent to fight in Ukraine with an engineering unit, even though they were needed to keep the central heating running.

“We turned to the military registration and enlistment offices and officials, explaining that the heating season is coming soon and we need people, but we never received a clear answer,” one resident told the ‘We can explain’ Telegram channel.

Built by the Soviet Union, polluting city power stations produce hot water and then pump it to apartment blocks through massive pipes that thaw out the frozen ground they run over or under.

Temperatures can drop to –40C in Siberia, which means that broken heating systems can be deadly.

The Kremlin’s mobilisation order in September drafted 320,000 men into the Russian army, but three or four times that number fled abroad. This has left Russia with a shortage of labourers.

A survey by the Gaidar Institute in Moscow said a third of Russia’s industries are now short of workers.

Plans have been made to draft in extra workers from Central Asia to plug the shortfall, but until then many households will face freezing temperatures.

It comes as Russia has inflicted “colossal” damage to Ukraine’s power grid, said officials, causing rolling blackouts that could last until March.