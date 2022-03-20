Fighters’ phone signals led to deadly airstrike

Smoke rises from damaged buildings following an attack on the Yavoriv military base. Photo: BackAndAlive via Reuters

Volunteer fighters from Britain are feared to have triggered a deadly airstrike on a Ukrainian military base after their phones were detected in the area.

At least 35 people were killed, potentially including three British ex-special forces troops, when 30 Russian cruise missiles pulverised the Yavoriv facility near the Polish border last Sunday.

The target on the base is believed to have been the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, where Ukraine has been training foreign civilian recruits for its international brigade.

The Telegraph newspaper learnt around 12 to 14 phone numbers starting with +44 were visible to surveillance equipment in the area in the hours before the missile strike.

Security sources said mercenaries paid by the Wagner Group, a secretive military company with links to the Kremlin, are suspected of operating on the ground at the time.

It has raised fears the hired guns were able to use their own scanning equipment to intercept the numbers and pass them to Russian intelligence, which linked the details to former British military personnel and immediately ordered an attack.

Mobile phone numbers can become visible to snooping technology when the device “pings” a nearby phone mast to connect to the network so a user can make calls or send texts.

Russia is thought to have access to a vast trove of phone numbers linked to elite British units, compiled through secretive surveillance operations near military bases in the UK.

Many of the British men who have volunteered to join the resistance against Vladimir Putin’s invasion formerly served with these units, meaning their numbers would immediately set off alarm bells in the Kremlin if they were spotted connecting to a Ukrainian phone network.

A source said: “As soon as Moscow got any whiff of possible British presence on the base, they would have immediately ordered a strike.”

The attack on the base, one of Putin’s furthest forays west in the three-week-old war, lays bare the risks foreign recruits face if they travel into the war zone, particularly if they fail to exercise caution with their electronic devices.

There is also concern that the burgeoning volunteer force who responded to the call to arms of Volodymyr Zelensky has been easily infiltrated by Russian spies.

“There was potentially a mole placed in the unit [on the Yavoriv base] who was seen running from the camp around 30 minutes before the attack, with a laptop and kit,” a source said.

British volunteers who by a stroke of fortune left the base just hours before the attack, said earlier this week they were alarmed at the chaotic nature of the operation to prepare foreign recruits.

Some claimed they were sent to fight after 48 hours of training, despite assurances from Ukrainian officials they could join the international brigade as medics.

