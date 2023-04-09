Fighter jets given to Ukraine by Slovakians have been ‘sabotaged by the Russians’

Slovakian MiG-29 fighter jets given to Ukraine are faulty and can’t fly combat missions because Russian technicians sabotaged them, Slovakia’s defence minister has said.

Jaroslav Nad, the minister, said that the only broken parts in the warplanes had been installed by Russian technicians who worked at the Slovakian air force base until last year.

“They are able to fly but that doesn’t mean they are also capable of combat,” he said in parliament, according to local media. “The police are investigating based on our suspicions.”

Slovakia joined Nato in 2004, 11 years after Czechoslovakia split up, and the admission that Russian technicians have tampered with its air force planes will be hugely embarrassing.

Slovakia’s pro-West government last month became the second country in central Europe after Poland to donate fighter jets to Ukraine.

It pledged to send all its remaining 11 MiG-29s to Ukraine and had been promised a boost in aid from the EU and additional military supplies from the US as compensation.

General L’ubomír Svoboda, the deputy head of the Slovak military and the former head of its air force, said the technicians had been based in Slovakia under a long-term deal with Russia because they possessed “greater know-how” of the Soviet-designed fighter jet.

Until the collapse of the Iron Curtain in 1989 and the Soviet Union in 1991, Czechoslovakia was under the de facto control of Russia, and much of its military hardware reflects that heritage.

Mr Nad said he hoped Ukraine would be able to fix the faulty warplanes and fly them in combat missions against Russia.

“They have pilots, spare parts, and a company that has worked on MiGs since the Soviet times,” he said.

Ukraine has begged its neighbours to send it more fighter jets, primarily modern Western planes, but also MiG-29s, which its air force already uses.

In March, US General James B Hecker, the commander of the US air force in Europe and Africa, said Ukraine had so far lost 60 warplanes in the war and Russia had lost 70.

The Soviet Union designed MiG-29s to counter the US’s F-15s during the Cold War. They are considered the workhorse of air forces in central Europe.

The US has ruled out sending F-16s to Ukraine. In February, Rishi Sunak commissioned the UK ministry of defence to look into which warplanes Britain could donate to Ukraine.​

