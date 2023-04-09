| 7.6°C Dublin

Fighter jets given to Ukraine by Slovakians have been ‘sabotaged by the Russians’

James Kilner

Slovakian MiG-29 fighter jets given to Ukraine are faulty and can’t fly combat missions because Russian technicians sabotaged them, Slovakia’s defence minister has said.

Jaroslav Nad, the minister, said that the only broken parts in the warplanes had been installed by Russian technicians who worked at the Slovakian air force base until last year.

