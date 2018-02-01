Fight is over for Catalan republic - Puigdemont

In texts to Toni Comin, a former cabinet member, Mr Puigdemont said: "We are again living the last days of the Catalan republic", and lamented the government in Madrid had "triumphed".

"I suppose you are clear that this is finished, they have sacrificed us, at least me," he wrote, in an apparent reference to some allies.

Mr Puigdemont attempted to repair the damage yesterday. He tweeted from Belgium: "I am human and there are times that I also doubt. I am also the president and I will not shrink or backtrack, because of respect, thanks and commitment to the citizens and the country. We continue!" (© Daily Telegraph, London)