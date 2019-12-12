Fifa advised to sue shamed Platini in bid to recover €1.4m payment

The Fifa governance committee has told the world football governing body's leadership to pursue legal action against Michel Platini to recover the two million Swiss francs (€1.4m) that led to the former Uefa president being banned from the sport.

The payment was exposed in 2015 as having been approved by Sepp Blatter, which led to the Swiss official being ousted as Fifa president.

Governance committee chairman Mukul Mudgal wrote to deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell saying the body had passed a resolution over the wrongful payment.

"The Fifa administration [should] take the necessary steps before the relevant authorities in Switzerland against both Mr Blatter and Mr Platini," Mr Mudgal wrote.

