Feminist fury as Polanksi movie tops 'French Oscars' nominations

France's equivalent of the Oscars has fuelled feminist fury against Roman Polanski after the controversial director's film 'An Officer and a Spy' topped this year's nominations.

The 86-year-old has been a fugitive from American justice since admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

Last November, Valentine Monnier, a French photographer, claimed he raped her in 1975 when she was 18 after beating her "into submission". He "absolutely denied" assaulting her, telling 'Paris Match': "I have no memory of it because it is false."

Yesterday, his period drama about an anti-Semitism case that rocked France was nominated for 12 Césars, the "French Oscars".

