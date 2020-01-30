Feminist fury as Polanksi movie tops 'French Oscars' nominations
France's equivalent of the Oscars has fuelled feminist fury against Roman Polanski after the controversial director's film 'An Officer and a Spy' topped this year's nominations.
The 86-year-old has been a fugitive from American justice since admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
Last November, Valentine Monnier, a French photographer, claimed he raped her in 1975 when she was 18 after beating her "into submission". He "absolutely denied" assaulting her, telling 'Paris Match': "I have no memory of it because it is false."
Yesterday, his period drama about an anti-Semitism case that rocked France was nominated for 12 Césars, the "French Oscars".
Feminists and some film critics denounced the nominations. "If rape was an art, give all the Césars to Polanski," Osez le Féminisme (Dare to be Feminist), the French women's group, tweeted. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
