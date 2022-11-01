Fears over spread of invasive fire ants as super colony found in France for first time

They are only 1.5mm long but pose a big threat to humans and the environment.

Fire ants, which inflict powerful stings and are regarded as one of the world’s worst invasive species, have been detected for the first time in France as the country frets over the rise of tropical pests as a result of climate change.

The first invasive colony of the ants, which originate in South America, was detected last month in Toulon on the French Riviera. The only other place in Europe where they have been detected is in Malaga, southern Spain.

Known as electric ants due to their sting, which is stronger than that of a nettle and lasts up to three hours, they can cause blindness in pets such as cats and dogs if they are stung near the eyes.

Olivier Blight, a researcher at the Mediterranean institute for biodiversity and ecology at the University of Avignon and the first person to formally identify the pest in France, said the ants were probably introduced in a consignment of plants.

“We were already dealing with a super colony,” he said.

“It’s just been identified but has been here around four or five years because there are already several hundred thousand, or even millions, of individuals over 2.5 acres,” he told Le Figaro.

Although it moves slowly, Wasmannia auropunctata – the ginger insect’s scientific name – is highly invasive and its population can reach 90 million individuals per acre.

“Its strength is its number,” said Mr Blight, adding that little fire ants can multiply faster than other species because they mix sexual and asexual reproduction as queens produce clones without the need for fertilisation. They can also live in trees or on the ground.

The ants are present in Florida and Hawaii, Israel, West Africa, the Caribbean and Australia. They can destroy biodiversity as they prey upon and displace native species.

Mr Blight has succeeded in getting the tiny fire ant added to the European Union’s list of “invasive alien species of Union concern”.

