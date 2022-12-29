Fears of Serbian invasion of Kosovo rise as leaders are urged to show restraint

Kosovo closed its biggest border crossing with Serbia yesterday amid heightened tensions with a neighbour that refuses to recognise it as an independent country.

Relations are now so poor there are fears Serbia, a close ally of Russia, could invade Kosovo after its army was put on the highest alert.

Serbia’s ramping up of its military presence near the border and its “completely unacceptable” nationalist rhetoric, sends the “wrong signal”, Germany warned yesterday.

About 50,000 ethnic Serbs living in northern Kosovo refuse to recognise independence from Serbia, which was declared in 2008 after a 1998-99 war in which Nato intervened to protect ethnic Albanians.

Serbs in Kosovo exchanged fire with police and blockaded at least 10 roads around Mitrovica after the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former Kosovo Serb policeman, on December 10.

In an attempt to calm the situation, it was announced yesterday that Mr Pantic, who was charged with assaulting a serving police officer, will be released from custody and placed under house arrest.

Tensions in Albanian-majority Kosovo were already high after Serbs quit institutions including the police and judiciary over a government decision to replace Serbian-issued car licence plates in November. Mr Pantic left the police over the decision to scrap the number plates.

On Tuesday, Serbs in Serbia used a truck and tractors to create a roadblock close to the Merdare crossing on Kosovo’s eastern border. That protest led to Kosovo announcing the closure of the border at midnight.

KFOR, Nato’s peacekeeping force in the country, called for calm, as Berlin called on Belgrade to help remove the illegal barricades.

“It is paramount that all involved avoid any rhetoric or actions that can cause tensions and escalate the situation,” Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia said.

Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, inspected troops close to the border late on Tuesday but insisted he wanted peace.

His government said he was in talks with the US, Italy, France, Germany and Britain over the situation.

“Serbia is a sovereign country and it is absolutely wrong to look for Russia’s destructive influence here,” Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said.

He added Moscow supported Belgrade, which has not joined the sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

In a joint statement the European Union and the United States said they were concerned about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo, urging the parties to de-escalate the situation.