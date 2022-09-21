Fears grow that war will escalate as Vladimir Putin plans referendums in occupied territories

Russia yesterday paved the way for the formal annexation of large parts of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Kremlin’s war with Kyiv.

Pro-Moscow leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions, amounting to 15pc of the country’s territory, announced plans for referendums later this week that would lead to annexation.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was last night due to address the Russian nation but his broadcast was postponed until today.

The Kremlin earlier warned it would defend any annexed territory by “all means”, raising the prospect it could deploy nuclear weapons in response to Western-backed Ukrainian efforts to reclaim the land.

There was a chorus of condemnation from world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, who declared the referendums a “sham”.

Liz Truss, the British prime minister, said Russia needed to pay reparations from its “vast oil and gas reserves” to Ukraine when the conflict is over.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said the referendums were not covered by international law, while Emmanuel Macron, the French president, called them “a tragic parody”.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, added: “The United States will never recognise Russia’s claims to any purportedly annexed parts of Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s parliament rushed through a bill introducing stricter punishments for desertion, refusal to fight and disobeying orders in time of martial law.

That was a clear signal that the Kremlin is considering a general mobilisation of its forces. Doing so would allow Moscow to greatly expand conscription and put manufacturing on a war footing.

The developments followed a hugely successful Ukrainian counter-offensive to retake land.

The referendum plans were announced in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. While Russian forces control Luhansk and most of Kherson, Ukraine has around 40pc of both Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Votes will be held between Friday and next Tuesday and will almost certainly be in favour of joining Russia.

Polls released on social media showed support for joining Russia at between 80 and 91pc. Russia staged a similar referendum in Crimea eight years ago before declaring its annexation.

Ukraine dismissed the referendums as an attempt by Moscow to reclaim the initiative after its crushing losses on the battlefield. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said: “The occupiers are clearly in a panic.”

Kremlin figures indicated the expected annexations would heighten the prospect of Nato being drawn into the conflict if it did not accept Russian territorial gains.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, said: “Encroachment on to Russian territory is a crime which allows you to use all the forces of self-defence.

“This is why these referendums are so feared in Kyiv and the West. They would completely change the vector of Russia’s development for decades. And not just of our country. The geopolitical transformation of the world would be irreversible once the new territories were incorporated into Russia.”

Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russia analyst at R.Politik, said: “[This] is an absolutely clear ultimatum from Russia to Ukraine and the West – either Ukraine retreats or there will be a nuclear war.”

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the pro-Kremlin RT TV station, wrote: “Today a referendum, tomorrow recognition as part of the Russian Federation, the day after tomorrow strikes on Russian territory become a full-fledged war between Ukraine and Nato and Russia, untying Russia’s hands in every respect.”

The referendums were announced a day after Ukraine said its troops had recaptured a foothold in Luhansk, the village of Bilohorivka, and were preparing to advance across the province.

