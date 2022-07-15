Fears grow that captured Western arms may have been used by Russians to carry out war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work at a building damaged by shelling yesterday in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Photo: AP

Russia could have used captured Western weapons to commit atrocities in Ukraine, officials fear, as Volodymyr Zelensky called for a Nuremberg-style court to hold Moscow to account.

Investigators are exploring evidence that suggests the Kremlin’s forces could have been trying to cover up war crimes. Having heavy weaponry fall into Russian hands is also a concern among Western governments donating equipment to Kyiv.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has previously backed plans to send captured weapons to pro-Kremlin separatists in the Donbas.

A source said efforts to track weapons provided by the West had been “stepped up” to ensure they are not used to commit atrocities in Ukraine.

Officials said 23,000 war crimes were now being investigated in the wake of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

At a conference in The Hague, 45 countries yesterday vowed to work together to support Kyiv in bringing Russian forces in Ukraine to justice.

Mr Zelensky urged the gathering to create a special tribunal to try Putin’s Russia for its ongoing war of “aggression”.

He was speaking hours after Russian forces launched a deadly strike in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

Three children were among at least 23 civilians killed when three Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a submarine in the Black Sea hit the centre of the city, far from the front line.

“This is an audacious act of Russian terror. People couldn’t do that. They are beasts,” Mr Zelensky told the war crimes conference yesterday.

“Millions were deported to Russia or made homeless by hostilities.

“It is still being established how many children Russian forces abducted and took out of Ukraine. The preliminary figure is dreadful – about 200,000.”

A report by the Origination for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) expressed “grave concern” over tens of thousands of deported Ukrainians.

The US estimates more than 1.6 million Ukrainians, including 260,000 children, have been snatched from their homes to be detained and interrogated at so-called “filtration camps”.

“Civilians undergo harsh interrogations, humiliating body searches and must provide personal data – their fingerprints and identity forms,” a Western source said.

“Those who pass through filtration are often transferred, with or without their consent, to Russian territory.”

While the locations of the camps remain a mystery to Western intelligence, one has been identified in Bezimenne in the Donetsk region.

The source said more than 33,000 people from Mariupol were “screened and filtered” through the facility deep in Russian-held territory.

Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Uk- raine’s OSCE ambassador, said there are around 20 similar facilities being operated by Moscow in his country.

Investigators are looking into 23,000 war crimes and 11,000 other offences against Ukraine’s national security.

Since the start of the war, more than 6,000 civilians have been killed in Russian attacks, including 650 children.

Ukraine yesterday proposed a parliamentary commission to track all of the weapons received from Kyiv’s foreign allies.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, acknowledged Western concerns that Western weapons, including high-tech multi-launch rocket systems (MLRS), could fall into enemy hands.

“All received Western weapons are registered and sent to the front,” he said.

“Everything is clearly controlled and now this process will become even more open.”

Britain already has arrangements in place to track its donated MLRS after they arrive in Ukraine.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]