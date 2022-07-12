Fears grow of cold winter for Germans as Russia shuts gas pipeline for ‘repairs’

The main natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany shut down for scheduled maintenance yesterday, raising concerns that Moscow could use the repairs as a pretext for a longer shutdown as it uses energy supplies as leverage in the Ukrainian war.

European ministers said it was unclear if Moscow would turn back on the taps on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after the 10 days of scheduled work.

Germany’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, said that Berlin was concerned about a “nightmare scenario” this ­winter if that’s the case.

“Everything is possible, everything can happen,” he told Deutschlandfunk radio on Sunday. “We have to prepare for the worst.”

Speaking at a business conference in southern France, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire went further, saying that a total cut-off was “the most likely scenario”. He said: “It would be totally irresponsible to ignore this scenario.”

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline pumps about 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany each year, where it is also distributed to other countries in Europe. Virtually the entire European Union has said weaning itself off Russian gas should be a priority, but several member countries remain heavily reliant on Moscow.

Read More

Despite scrambling to diversify its supply since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany is still reliant on Russia for around 35pc of its supplies and France is 17pc reliant.

As it tries to build gas reserves before the winter, when demand is at its highest for heating in homes, the German government has urged consumers to conserve energy by taking cooler showers and using less air conditioning.

Mr Habeck, who has said he is taking shorter showers, has laid out an emergency plan in the case of a further crunch on supplies, which would involve the government intervening in the energy market.

At Berlin’s urging, Canada on Sunday said it would allow a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to return to Germany. The equipment has been stranded in Montreal, where it underwent repairs, because of Canadian sanctions on Russia.

Germany had feared the turbine’s absence could be used as an excuse by Russia for not turning the gas back on if it was not returned in time for the maintenance.

Last month, Russia cut flows to 40pc of the pipeline’s total capacity, citing delays in its return, a move Western nations called “energy blackmail”.

The Ukrainian government on Sunday criticised Canada’s decision to return the sanctioned Russian gas turbine, saying it would embolden Moscow to “continue to use energy as a tool of hybrid ­warfare against Europe”. (© Washington Post)

Read More

© Washington Post