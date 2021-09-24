Fears grow in Russia after record daily deaths from Covid

Russia yesterday reported 820 coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours, matching an all-time high set on August 26.

Authorities issued a warning that cases were again rising rapidly. Moscow recorded 3,445 new infections in the last 24 hours, the most reported in a single day since July 31 following a case surge over the summer. There were 21,438 cases recorded nationwide, authorities said.

The Kremlin said officials were not discussing the idea of reimposing lockdown measures or other restrictions, but that the government and regional officials were monitoring the situation closely.

“As far as I know, despite the increase in numbers, no decisions have yet been made anywhere (in Russia),” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Anna Popova, the head of consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said 36 regions have recorded case increases this week.

She said the virus was spreading fastest in regions where there were fewer vaccinated people.

Authorities say Russia – which has a population of more than 144 million – has almost 40 million people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Russia has recorded a total of 7,354,995 cases, they say.

The government coronavirus task force says 201,445 people have died of coronavirus-related causes so far, while the federal statistics agency gives a higher number of 365,000 deaths from April 2020 to July 2021.

Reuters calculations based on official statistics show there were 528,000 excess deaths between April 2020 and July 2021. Some epidemiologists say excess deaths are the best way to measure the real death toll from Covid-19.