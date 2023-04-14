Fears for Alexei Navalny’s health, with severe stomach pains possibly linked to ‘slow-acting poison’

The opponent of Vladimir Putin said on Twitter that he is suffering ‘extremely hellish’ conditions

Alexei Navalny's health is said to be deteriorating in a maximum security Russian prison. Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition politician, is grappling with severe stomach pain in jail that could be some sort of slow-acting poison, his spokeswoman has said.

Last weekend, an ambulance was called for Mr Navalny to the IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250km east of Moscow.

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, told Reuters that he was suffering from severe stomach pain. She said Mr Navalny could not eat the prison food provided to him because it was making his pain worse. Since Monday, he has been banned from buying alternative food.

“He doesn’t eat anything because he is prohibited from receiving parcels with food or to buy food in the prison store,” said Ms Yarmysh. “The food that is provided by the prison worsens his stomach pain.

“His health is not in a good condition. We can’t rule out the idea that he is being poisoned, not in a huge dosage as before, but in small ones so that he doesn’t die immediately but for him to suffer and to ruin his health.”

Mr Navalny said via Twitter on Tuesday that he had been moved back into solitary confinement and forced to endure “extremely hellish” conditions.

The German government said it is very worried about Mr Navalny’s condition.