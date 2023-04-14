| 5.1°C Dublin

Fears for Alexei Navalny’s health, with severe stomach pains possibly linked to ‘slow-acting poison’

The opponent of Vladimir Putin said on Twitter that he is suffering ‘extremely hellish’ conditions

Alexei Navalny's health is said to be deteriorating in a maximum security Russian prison. Photo: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters Expand

Andrew Osborn and Filipp Lebedev

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition politician, is grappling with severe stomach pain in jail that could be some sort of slow-acting poison, his spokeswoman has said.

Last weekend, an ambulance was called for Mr Navalny to the IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250km east of Moscow.

