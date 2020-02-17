Fear among Moscow's gay community as knife killer cleared of murder

Within moments of stepping out of a gay club with his partner one morning in Moscow, Roman Yedalov was lying on the ground bleeding to death.

A stranger had stabbed the 47-year-old in the heart in the latest hate-fuelled incident to shock Russia's beleaguered gay community, which already endures abuse from the government.

It appeared to be an open and shut case in court earlier this month, but the killer was acquitted by a jury despite overwhelming evidence against him.

Yevgeny Yefimov, Mr Yedalov's former partner, said he had not experienced any violence or hostility until they left the club that day in the capital last June.

Mr Yefimov recalled a man shouting homophobic slurs at him as he checked a taxi-hailing app on his phone, before he felt a blow to his head. The attacker, a war veteran with a criminal record, knocked down both men and fled. Mr Yefimov got up, and the attacker pulled out a knife.

Mr Yedalov stood up and in an instant, he was stabbed in the heart. The attacker, Anton Berezhnoi, was acquitted after he confessed to assaulting the couple. He claimed Mr Yedalov "fell on the knife". He was given 23 months' house arrest for attacking Mr Yefimov. "No prison sentence can bring Roman back," Mr Yefimov said. "But I want justice."

Artyom Lapov, the couple's lawyer, blamed the verdict on the wording of a question the jury had to consider.

Russian law enforcement does not compile statistics of crimes against LGBT people but it is clear such offences have increased. LGBT-advocacy group Stimul recorded 13 hate attacks on LGBT people last year. Actual numbers were far higher, say analysts, as most attacks go unreported.

Researchers studying hate crimes in Russia say constant anti-gay rhetoric and a lack of high-profile guilty verdicts make them easy prey. A 2013 law against "homosexual propaganda" among minors triggered a wave of violence against gay people, said Natalia Yudina, of Sova, a Moscow group that studies human rights, nationalism and xenophobia.

Vladimir Putin last week made his opposition to same-sex marriage clear: "As long as I'm president, we won't have Parent One and Parent Two - we'll only have mum and dad." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

