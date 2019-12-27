Father who died in failed bid to save daughter (9) was Christian pastor
A British father who drowned along with two of his children in a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve was a Christian pastor.
Gabriel Diya (52), his daughter Comfort Diya (9) and son Praise-Emmanuel Diya (16) are understood to have died in the triple tragedy at the Club La Costa World holiday resort.
Comfort struggled in the water before her brother and father jumped in, in a failed attempt to rescue her.
A neighbour of the family said she was "really devastated" to learn of the deaths, describing the Diyas as "very religious, very friendly, very humble".
Speaking outside her home in Charlton, south-east London, Lara Akins added: "I still can't comprehend it, it's still shocking.
"They are so nice, that is why everybody is shocked... we are very friendly with each other."
Local reports said Spanish police were investigating the pool pump for a possible failure, with a report in Malaga's 'Diario Sur' newspaper saying Comfort's swimming cap was found in the pool's suction system.
Inquiries have found "no concerns relating to the pool in question" and the incident appears to be a "tragic accident", said hotel operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels.
The firm said: "The Guardia Civil have carried out a full investigation which found no concerns relating to the pool in question or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock."
Local freelance journalist Gerard Couzens told the BBC the pool has since reopened after being given the all-clear by police.
Mr Diya's Facebook account lists him as a pastor at Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton.
A witness said Mr Diya's wife prayed as CPR was performed on her husband and children at the Mijas resort, near the town of Fuengirola.
Josias Fletchman said: "The mum was praying for them to come back to life. She was calm. She was touching their bodies.
"She continued praying even after the ambulance people arrived and had stopped trying to revive them."
Irish Independent