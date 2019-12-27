A British father who drowned along with two of his children in a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve was a Christian pastor.

A British father who drowned along with two of his children in a swimming pool in the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve was a Christian pastor.

Father who died in failed bid to save daughter (9) was Christian pastor

Gabriel Diya (52), his daughter Comfort Diya (9) and son Praise-Emmanuel Diya (16) are understood to have died in the triple tragedy at the Club La Costa World holiday resort.

Comfort struggled in the water before her brother and father jumped in, in a failed attempt to rescue her.

A neighbour of the family said she was "really devastated" to learn of the deaths, describing the Diyas as "very religious, very friendly, very humble".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In