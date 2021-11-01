‘Father of tiramisu’: Foodies mourn as inventor of dessert dies aged 93

The word tiramisu means ‘pick me up’ in the dialect of Treviso, where Aldo Campeol ran his restaurant

Italy is mourning the death of its “father of tiramisu”, the inventor of one of the country’s most famous desserts, at the age of 93.

Restaurateur Aldo Campeol, who died on Saturday, was the owner of Le Beccherie, a restaurant in Treviso in northern Italy, where the dessert was perfected by his wife and a chef.

“Treviso has lost another star in its food and fine history,” said Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region.

The word tiramisu means ‘pick me up’ in the dialect of Treviso, in Veneto. According to lore, the dessert may have been served by the owner of a Treviso brothel to customers at the end of the evening to reinvigorate them before they returned to their wives.

The dessert is made with sponge biscuits dipped in coffee – and sometimes Marsala wine – and is layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, mascarpone cheese and cocoa.

Controversy has surrounded the search for the dessert’s exact origins. Italian food writer and essayist Gigi Padovani and his wife Clara spent two years roaming northern Italy to research the history of tiramisu.

They eventually found documents dating back to the 1950s suggesting the dessert also existed in the neighbouring region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

The news was met with howls of protest by officials from the Veneto region at the time, who remained firmly in support of their own claim to the dessert.

Few dispute that the recipe was formally developed and made famous by Mr Campeol’s restaurant, which his family opened in 1939.

Mr Campeol’s wife, Alba, recalled how they discovered the dish when she and chef Roberto Linguanotto accidentally dropped some mascarpone cheese into a mix of sugar and egg yolks that was being prepared for a dish of ice cream.

