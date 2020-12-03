Father of the euro, ex-French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing, dies aged 94

FILE PHOTO: Diana, Princess of Wales (R) turns and laughs with former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, in this November 28, 1994 file photo where the two attended the theatre and dinner at the Chateau de Versailles, France. Photo taken November 28, 1994. REUTERS/John Schults/File Photo

Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, died yesterday at the age of 94.

Giscard d’Estaing’s doed in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher region, in central France, after contracting COVID-19.

“In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in strict privacy,” his office said.

Born in 1926, Giscard d’Estaing served in the Free French army that helped liberate France during World War II. Charles de Gaulle named him finance minister at age 36.

As president, he helped forge a single Europe with his good friend, German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

Together they laid the foundations for the euro single currency.

Giscard d’Estaing legalised abortion and divorce by mutual consent. He lost his re-election bid in 1981 to Socialist Francois Mitterrand.

He made headlines as late as 2009 when he penned his novel The Princess and the President about a secret love affair between a French leader and an unhappy British princess, whose character bore a striking resemblance to Princess Diana.

Giscard had said that although Diana was the inspiration behind the book, the story itself was pure fiction.

“We were talking about love stories between the leaders of major countries and she said to me, ‘Why don’t you write a book about it?’” Giscard told Le Point magazine of a conversation he had with Diana.

