Father, daughter and son found dead in pool

Three members of the same family have died at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol after being found in one of the site's swimming pools.

The holidaymakers, said to be British, were found unresponsive in the water at the Club La Costa World resort on Christmas Eve.

The incident reportedly occurred after a nine-year-old girl got into difficulties in the water and her brother (16) and father (52) attempted to rescue her.

A spokesperson for Club La Costa World offered the company's condolences, adding: "The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort's pools. First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

