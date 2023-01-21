Fast, nimble and yet steady, Leopard 2 tank lives up to its name as an ‘indestructible gamechanger’

When Germany’s military wanted to show off the Leopard 2 in 1986 it turned to the traditional jug of beer.

With a full stein perched on the end of its gun barrel, the 60-tonne vehicle set off along a forest track, hurtling over the rough terrain without spilling a drop.

More than just a party trick, the feat was meant to show how the tank’s advanced stabilisation system would enable it to hit targets while on the move – a vital capability if it was to stand any chance on the battlefield, if the Cold War turned hot.

Western military planners believed their tanks would be outnumbered ten-to-one in the event of war on the plains of Eastern Europe.

Nearly 40 years on, Ukraine is desperate to get hold of the tanks to fight in a conflict that closely resembles the one for which the Leopard 2 was designed.

For months, Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky have been calling for Berlin to donate some of its tanks and let Kyiv’s other allies, many of whom also operate the Leopard 2, to do the same.

One of the German defence industry’s biggest success stories, about 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks can be found in the inventories of more than a dozen Nato militaries. Their widespread availability alone makes them an ideal choice to help Ukraine’s forces tip the balance against the Kremlin.



Deliveries of the German-made tank would give Ukraine a much better chance of defeating Russia’s most advanced tanks and breaking through its defences.

The Leopard 2 was developed for the West German army in the 1970s and entered into service at the end of that decade. Powered by a diesel engine, it is equipped with a powerful 120mm cannon and advanced night vision.



With so many Leopard 2s fielded by Europe’s armies, especially those close to its borders, repairs and maintenance would be easy, with an abundance of spare parts close by.



The Leopard 2 was designed to be operated by a team of “civilian soldiers”. For example, the Leopard 2 uses single-piece ammo, rather than the warhead and propellant charges being separated, making it easier to train crew as loaders, he said.

The Leopard 2 has a Nato standard 120-mm gun, meaning several countries can supply ammunition for it.

The Leopard 2 “rightly has an excellent reputation around the world,” Ralf Raths, the head of Germany’s tank museum, told broadcaster ARD. But he warned that it was not an “indestructible gamechanger” and that its effectiveness would depend on how many were delivered and whether it was supported by the right weapons systems.

For now, Kyiv must wait for Berlin to allow countries to export their tanks.