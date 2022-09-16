Fascism's heirs: The rise of the far-right in Italy

Imagine heavily armed far-right activists refusing to accept the result of an election and storming the institutions of democracy. They sweep aside the police and other defenders of the state, and commit numerous crimes, including murder. Their leader then announces a pardon for all such crimes perpetrated in the name of “saving” the country.

Remind you of anything or anyone? The ‘Stop the Steal’ mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6 last year in support of Donald Trump’s false claim to have won the US election looked modern — but it followed a strategy from a century ago.

In the early 1920s, heavily armed groups of Italian fascists known as squadristi used systematic and extreme violence to destroy democracy and install the brutal dictatorship of Benito Mussolini. There were a few differences between then and now. Rather than a frontal assault on state institutions, the Italian fascists first worked their way around the country smashing trade unions, left-wing organisations and every institution of local democracy.

The police and army, often sympathetic to the insurrectionists, were feeble. The liberal press mostly failed even to denounce the horror. The left had no answer to relentless terror and was soon smashed.

Historian John Foot, author of a tremendous and urgently relevant new book, Blood and Power: The Rise and Fall of Italian Fascism, has been thinking about parallels between the aftermath of Italy’s 1919 elections and America’s in 2020. “Mussolini doesn’t say the election is fake. He accepts the socialists are the largest party. He just says the result is morally wrong and we have to reverse it by any means necessary, including burning down town halls, killing councillors and killing deputies,” he says.

In early 1922, for example, in Cremona, after a provincial election won by socialists, the local fascist leader Roberto Farinacci goes to the newly elected council. “He says, ‘I am nominating myself councillor and I’m disbanding this whole body’. And they give in because the threat of violence has been going on for two or three years and they don’t have any reply.” Mussolini’s ‘March on Rome’, where he extorted supreme power from the cowed remnants of the Italian state, followed a few weeks later.

The fascists’ violence was not random but precisely targeted against individuals. “Every single socialist deputy gets attacked by fascists, every single one,” Foot says. “And it trickles down very quickly into fear. It’s something new in politics, an invention, and it’s incredibly effective. It reminds me a lot of some of the stuff that’s going on in America — not respecting the result of an election, violently arming against it. America is complicated, but there are similarities for sure.”

Meanwhile, barring a miracle, next week the heir to Mussolini’s fascists, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is set to win the Italian general election in alliance with the parties of fellow right-wingers Matteo Salvini and disgraced former premier Silvio Berlusconi.

“It’s an extraordinary moment if you think of the way post-war Italy saw itself as anti-fascist. They wrote an amazing anti-fascist constitution and set up a very democratic state with very high levels of participation and so on. But there was a lot of continuity: people who’d been active fascists seamlessly moved into positions of power after the war,” Foot says.

John Foot, author of Blood and Power: The Rise of Italian Fascism

John Foot, author of Blood and Power: The Rise of Italian Fascism

“The most shameful example was probably Gaetano Azzariti, the president of something called the Tribunal for Race which adjudicated whether you’re Jewish or not. He’s a very powerful, very important judge under fascism. And after the war, thanks to an incredible bit of lying and a bit of hiding in convents — and a bit of ‘forgetting’ — he becomes the head of the constitutional court which is the most powerful judicial position in Italy. Without being punished at all! No one said anything. There’s still a big statue of him at the main court building in Rome.”

Thanks to the complex final years of World War II, Italy largely avoided the taint of its fascist crimes — and dodged the kind of process by which post-war Germany repudiated Nazism.

In 1943, his alliance with Hitler having brought disaster, Il Duce was deposed and Italy switched sides. The Germans invaded and the SS deported Italian Jews to Auschwitz.

While Nazi armies slowed the Allies’ advance, an anti-fascist resistance movement emerged, and so after the war, Italians and the wider world viewed the country as Hitler’s victim rather than his staunch ally.

Equally significant, the post-war settlement allowed a fascist party to remain part of Italy’s body politic. “They never went away. A neo-fascist party has always been there, getting between seven and 15pc of the vote. It’s in parliament and local government. After the war it was called the MSI. In the 1990s, Gianfranco Fini quite successfully rebranded it as the Alleanza Nazionale. Now it’s the Brothers of Italy, but it’s the direct heir of the earlier party. And its leader is definitely going to be Italy’s prime minister,” Foot says.

“We could talk about what kind of person Giorgia Meloni is, or what her politics are, but it’ll be an extraordinary moment if you think of the way post-war Italy saw itself as having anti-fascist DNA. Meloni never wants to talk about fascism, but there’s a lot of material about where she comes from, what she is. To reassure foreign commentators, she put out this strange film where she said, ‘I’m not fascist’, and condemned elements of the past. But it’s bare minimum stuff, such as: ‘I condemn the anti-Semitic laws.’ Well, wow. What’s she going to say? ‘They were great’? Does she expect a prize? And she says ‘I condemn the destruction of democracy’. But there’s nothing else.

“She doesn’t want to talk about details. And if you dig down a little bit into the base of her party, you find people who openly have pictures of Mussolini on their walls, do the salutes and so on. She’s constructed quite cleverly a moderate image but that doesn’t mean her party or organisation is necessarily with her. I don’t think they’ll restore fascism or destroy democracy, but they will certainly be a very right-wing populist racist government with some things that will be extremely problematic.

“One test is what is she going to do on April 25? That’s the celebration of the liberation of Italy — it’s a national holiday. It’s quite hard to fudge that one. Maybe she’ll say the right things and say the Resistance was good. Or maybe she won’t, and that would be a break. And what will she do in October?” [the 100th anniversary of Mussolini’s March on Rome.]

Benito Mussolini during the 1922 March on Rome. Photo via Getty Images

Benito Mussolini during the 1922 March on Rome. Photo via Getty Images

The Italians invented fascism and Hitler at first admired and copied the Italian dictator rather than the other way round.

While the Nazis are considered the embodiment of evil, Italian fascism has a buffoonish, almost harmless image. Yet in his efforts to create a modern Roman Empire, Mussolini pioneered territorial aggression and mass murder before Hitler launched his wars of annihilation. “Italy is incredibly violent in Somalia, Ethiopia and Libya, with concentration camps and genocide. Many Italians haven’t wanted to admit that. They say, ‘We didn’t really have an empire, we didn’t really do anything bad’. But Italian fascism was not some sort of jokey younger brother to Nazism,” Foot says.

The image of essentially good-hearted Italian fascist soldiers conveyed by films and novels like Captain Corelli’s Mandolin is also a comforting fantasy. Italian soldiers “massacred Ethiopians, Greeks and Italian partisans and obediently arrested Jews on behalf of the Nazis”. As Foot writes in his book, fascism “was not a necessary evil. It did not treat its opponents lightly. It failed to bring order and stability. It was directly responsible for the premature deaths of at least a million people, in Italy and across the world. In short, it was a catastrophe.”

If there’s a lesson for our own time, it’s that we should recognise fascists and never underestimate them. “Again and again we’ve failed to take seriously what these people say they’re going to do. Trump is the classic example and it happened with Hitler and Mussolini. People laughed at Mussolini, and that was a terrible error. Such people tell you what they’re going to do, and they do it.”

Earlier this month, another British historian, Simon Schama, was asked what a second Donald Trump presidency would do to American democracy. His bleak answer: “It’s over. American democracy, I think, will be finished.” To emphasise the point, he told the old joke about birdwatchers in the Amazon who come across the still-living Adolf Hitler and ask him what he’ll do if he returns to power. The old monster replies: ‘No more Mr Nice Guy’.

Foot is similarly fearful, and notes that Trump’s promise to pardon his insurrectionists directly echoes Mussolini’s change of Italian law to pardon squadristi in the 1920s. “It’s straight Trump, really. They write the law in such a way that fascists involved in violence get off because they acted ‘for the good of Italy’, but anyone else gets massive prison sentences. And then he brings the squadristi into the state to act as his militia, which would be like Trump bringing in the Proud Boys.

“It’s already pretty bad with Trump having been president. Now he gets up and says ‘I’m going to pardon all the January 6 people’… and nothing happens! I know they have a constitution which guarantees free speech, but isn’t that a crime as well? If Trump wins again then, well, we’re all f***ed, aren’t we? It’s terrifying.”

Blood and Power: The Rise of Italian Fascism by John Foot

Blood and Power: The Rise of Italian Fascism by John Foot

‘Blood and Power: The Rise of Italian Fascism’ by John Foot is out now from Bloomsbury