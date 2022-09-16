| 14.6°C Dublin

Fascism's heirs: The rise of the far-right in Italy

Ahead of the Italian election, David Winner talks to historian John Foot about the likely victory of Giorgia Meloni’s far-right alliance and parallels between the US today and the rise of fascism in Italy 100 years ago

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, during an election rally in Milan last Sunday. Photo by Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg Expand

David Winner

Imagine heavily armed far-right activists refusing to accept the result of an election and storming the institutions of democracy. They sweep aside the police and other defenders of the state, and commit numerous crimes, including murder. Their leader then announces a pardon for all such crimes perpetrated in the name of “saving” the country.

Remind you of anything or anyone? The ‘Stop the Steal’ mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6 last year in support of Donald Trump’s false claim to have won the US election looked modern — but it followed a strategy from a century ago.

