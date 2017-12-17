Far-right march back into Austria

Austria's far-Right party secured its return to power yesterday with an incoming minister insisting that "nobody has anything to fear".

Herbert Kickl, a senior figure in the far-Right Freedom Party, will take over the interior ministry, with the anti-immigration party also taking the defence and foreign ministries.

Sebastian Kurz (31) of the conservative People's Party (OVP) will become the world's youngest leader. He stressed that the new government, to be sworn in next week, was pro-EU, although he said Brussels should have less say in national affairs. "We have agreed a clear pro-EU stance with the aim of boosting subsidiarity in the EU," Mr Kurz told a news conference, favouring an EU that is "stronger in big questions and which should step back on smaller issues".

Heinz-Christian Strache, the leader of the Freedom Party (FPO) who will be the new vice-chancellor, promised there would be no referendum on EU membership. "We stand by the European Union, we stand by the peace project of Europe. But we see various developments critically, and we will of course articulate this and seek partners," Mr Strache said in Vienna yesterday afternoon.

In the past Mr Strache has been critical of EU membership, saying that Britain will "probably be better off" out of it and that Brussels is a "bureaucratic monster". Mr Strache also said that the new government wants to strengthen relations between Europe and Russia. The agreement, which was reached two months after the parliamentary election on October 15, will see Austria become the only western European country with a far-Right party in government.

Mr Kurz's party won the election with a hard line on immigration that overlapped with the Freedom Party. The FPO came third with 26pc of the vote. After a meeting with Alexander Van der Bellen, the Austrian president, yesterday morning, Mr Kurz and Mr Strache presented their new government programme and ministerial team. While Mr Strache's FPO secured the interior, defence and foreign ministries, among others, the conservative-controlled ministries will include finance, economy and justice.

The future leaders presented their approximately 180-page government programme and said they were looking forward to the coming "common five years" where they will do things "much better".

The joint programme will seek to stop illegal immigration and ensure that people whose asylum claims are rejected are quickly deported.

Austria, the programme says, is "world champion when it comes to regulation and limiting freedom and personal responsibility".

