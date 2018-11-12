News Europe

Monday 12 November 2018

Far-right among 200,000 in Poland independence march

Celebration: People carry Polish flags and burn flares during a march marking the 100th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw. Photo: Kacper Pempel/ Reuters
Celebration: People carry Polish flags and burn flares during a march marking the 100th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw. Photo: Kacper Pempel/ Reuters

Independent.ie newsdesk

Poland's Eurosceptic lea­ders marked a century of national independence as 200,000 people marched through the capital in a parade involving far-right groups and neo-fascist activists from Italy.

The march was a focus of debate about whether the ruling Law and Justice Party tacitly encourages groups with roots in the fascist and anti-Semitic movements. The party won power in 2015 and Poland has since become increasingly isolated in Europe amid accusations of a tilt towards authoritarian rule.

Some marchers in Warsaw chanted: "Away with the EU" but there was no sign of white supremacist banners visible at last year's march.

Government officials walked at a distance from the main marchers, away from any overt displays of nationalism, and were kept separate by police.

Irish Independent

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News