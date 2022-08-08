Far-right Italian PM candidate proposes ‘act of war’

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni with former prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

The frontrunner to be Italy’s next prime minister has been accused of promoting an “act of war” after calling for a naval blockade to stop illegal migrant arrivals from Libya.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy, the party considered to be the heir to the Italian fascist movement, advocates a hard line against illegal migrants.

Ms Meloni leads national opinion polls ahead of Italy’s election on September 25.

During an interview with Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset TV network, Ms Meloni called for a naval blockade to stop paperless migrants from landing in Italy.

“The problem of arrivals must be dealt with upstream, with a naval blockade,” Ms Meloni said.

She said European institutions needed to “negotiate together with Libya directly on the possibility of stopping boat departures, opening of hotspots in Africa, Libya or elsewhere, and the evaluation of who has the right to be a refugee”.

“This the only serious way to confront the issue,” the Rome-born 45-year-old said.

Her right-wing allies, Matteo Salvini’s League party and Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, appeared to distance themselves from the blockade proposal, and her comments drew the ire of centre-Left opponents, including Laura Boldrini, the former speaker of the lower house of parliament.

“Meloni, do you know that under international law, it is considered an act of war?” Ms Boldrini tweeted at the weekend.

Article 42 of the UN Charter states a naval blockade should only be considered by the UN Security Council in response to a threat to peace or act of aggression.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]