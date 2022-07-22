Far-right expected to win power after Mario Draghi quits as Italian prime minister and parliament is dissolved

Mario Draghi at the end of a debate at the Senate in Rome on Wednesday. Photo: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Italy is to hold elections in the autumn after prime minister Mario Draghi resigned yesterday, throwing one of Europe’s biggest economies into chaos at a time when it is already struggling with the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

After a week of uncertainty and rising tensions among the components of Italy’s coalition government, President Sergio Mattarella said yesterday he had dissolved parliament.

“The political situation led to this decision,” Mr Mattarella said in a televised address, hours after Mr Draghi handed in his resignation.

He decided to quit after three of his coalition partners boycotted a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, despite the fact that he survived the vote.

Italy will hold elections in the coming months. Current polling suggests that Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy are expected to win.

Despite coming from a neo-fascist background, Ms Meloni has spent the past two years softening her stance and language and has seen her popularity grow as a result. She is also seen as a vote for stability.

Two years of Covid-19, soaring costs of living and a war in Ukraine have left the country in a difficult position.

Lorenzo Pregliasco, head of polling firm YouTrend, said: “She appears to be the head of a party that is consistent, which is not giving up on principles and which has basically kept a clear position about government for the last four years. And she is able, to some extent, to present herself and her party as the new thing in Italian politics.” The election could fracture Europe’s unified response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although Ms Meloni came out forcefully against the war, she may have to form a coalition with people who have ties with the Russian leader.

Silvio Berlusconi, who leads Forza Italia, considers Putin a friend; Matteo Salvini, the leader of The League, opposed EU sanctions against Russia after its 2014 annexation of the Crimea; and Giuseppe Conte, head of the Five Star Movement, has opposed military aid to Ukraine.

All these parties boycotted the no-confidence vote this week and were instrumental in the Italian government’s collapse. La Repubblica newspaper called it “Italy betrayed” on its front page.

The crisis was sparked last week when coalition partner Five Star Movement failed to back Mr Draghi in a crucial confidence vote on measures tackling the escalating cost of living.

Mr Draghi tried to resign immediately, but President Mattarella refused to let him, asking him to try to piece the coalition back together.

(Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

