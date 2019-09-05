Around 2,000 people are vying to win one million euros offered by a German city to anyone who can deliver solid proof it does not exist.

Fancy making a few quid? You could win €1,000,000 if you can prove this German city doesn't exist

Officials in Bielefeld announced the competition last month, saying that there are "no limits to creativity" but only incontrovertible evidence will be rewarded.

The idea that the western city does not exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim online in 1994 to poke fun at internet conspiracy theories.

Still, the "Bielefeld conspiracy" has become enduringly popular, prompting even Chancellor Angela Merkel once to jokingly cast doubt on Bielefeld's existence.

The city's marketing agency said it received more than 2,000 emails by Wednesday night's deadline, around 300 from abroad.

It will announce a result on September 17.

