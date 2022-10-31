Famine-threatened Ethiopia denied vital grain shipment due to Russian blockade of port

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to silos of grain at Odesa Black Sea port. Photo: Reuters/Nacho Doce

Ethiopians on the verge of famine are being denied a vital shipment of wheat after Russia reneged on a deal to unblock Ukrainian ports.

The Ukrainian infrastructure minister said that the Ikaria Angel was on a vital humanitarian mission to deliver 40,000 tonnes of wheat to the East African country but is trapped in a Ukrainian port.

“These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians on the verge of famine but due to the blockage of the ‘grain corridor’ by Russia, export is impossible,” said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Russia pulled out of a UN-negotiated deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to developing countries on Saturday after it blamed Ukrainian special forces and the Royal Navy for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian and Western officials believe that the Kremlin has been looking for an excuse to pull out of the deal which had allowed Ukraine to earn vital revenue

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest producers of grain and vegetable oils. Experts have warned of famine risks and surging food prices.

“[Vladimir] Putin needs leverage as things go south for him on the battlefields in Ukraine, so the threat of global food crisis needs to be put back in the Russian toolbox of coercion and blackmail,” said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment think tank.

The UN has admitted that there is no protocol in place for ships to dock at Ukrainian ports, load grain and then exit back into the Black Sea.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had said that explosives detonated on the bridge that links Crimea to the Russian mainland earlier this month were smuggled out of Ukraine undercover of the grain deal.

“Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago,” said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister.

He accused Russia of creating traffic jams around Ukraine’s port that have trapped 176 ships carrying two-million tonnes of grain.

The Kremlin sees support from Africa as important and, possibly wary of the PR damage caused by pulling out of the grain deal, Russian lawmakers have already said that Russia will offer substitutes for Ukrainian grain.

