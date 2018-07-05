THE family of a young Irishman missing in Belgium for almost a month have said they are increasingly concerned for his safety.

THE family of a young Irishman missing in Belgium for almost a month have said they are increasingly concerned for his safety.

Family of young Irishman missing in Brussels for almost a month fear for his safety

A missing Interpol report has been filed for John Power from Waterford, who went missing in Maastricht on the 9th of June.

His family has appealed for any information on John to anyone in either Berlin and Maastricht.

Speaking on RTE's Liveline, his father Michael Power described John as a very “social and friendly” person. However, he said that “equally, he can have a dark side to him that we’re worried, has something taken hold of him and taken him into a place he can’t manage?”

Michael said his son moved to Maastricht looking for work 18 months ago . “He got a job in a call centre of Mercedes Benz. He later changed companies and joined the call centre of a Lenova company called Teleperformance, and left his job towards the end of April.”

According to Michael, since April, John has been on his “vinyls and records, mixing music, reaching out to various different record stores to know what the underground scene is like.” He was starting to get work in the DJ rave scene.

"On the morning of June 9th, he messaged his friend that he was packing his rucksack and moving up to Berlin," said Michael. "Since then, he has gone silent on media - Facebook, phones, etc. It's completely out of character."

The family has filed a missing person’s report but say that due to data protection, they haven’t had access to the full information.

“We can’t get the information we need. When somebody is missing, when a missing report is filed, the immediate family should be given access to all records for them to make a picture. My issue is my son is missing; we want to find him,” he said.

He said that there are things he found out by himself, and the police say that they have difficulty in sharing the information. “My son’s landlord left me a photo of the state of the apartment my son left it in, and my son’s passport is in that photo," he said.

“These are the kind of things you’re finding out by yourself.”

John is 20 years old and is said to be into the underground music scene, garage music, and the raves. His family has appealed for anyone in Maastricht or Berlin with any information on him to reach out as soon as possible.

Online Editors