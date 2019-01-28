Family of missing footballer Emiliano Sala recreate missing plane's last known movements

A chartered plane recreated the last known movements of the missing aircraft that was carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.

A chartered plane recreated the last known movements of the missing aircraft that was carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.

Marine scientist David Mearns told reporters that relatives and friends of the Argentinian striker hired the private plane on Monday, a week after the Piper PA-46 Malibu disappeared over the English Channel.

The group, including the 28-year-old footballer's mother Mercedes and sister Romina, travelled on a twin-engine Dornier 228-212 plane, which flew from Guernsey Airport and circled the island of Alderney.

"What they did was recreate as closely as possible the route of Emiliano Sala's plane at 5,000ft descending to 2,200ft," Mr Mearns said.

"They went over the location of the last radar contact, they did a cloverleaf pattern so they could see what that was like then they actually recreated the type of pattern that the search and rescue aircraft would have created... and that essentially has been the purpose of the family's visit to the island, to come here and understand what they're being told in terms of the search and rescue effort, and they certainly have a better appreciation for that today."

In a statement, the Guernsey airline Aurigny said: "Aurigny can confirm that we operated a commercial scenic flight service this morning out of Guernsey which flew to the west of Alderney and around Alderney before returning to Guernsey."

Blue Water Recoveries director David Mearns talks to the media about plans to find and recover the plane carrying the missing footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson which disappeared over the English Channel. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Search

An underwater search for the missing plane is expected to begin this weekend using funds donated by well-wishers.

An official search operation was called off on Thursday as Guernsey's harbour master Captain David Barker said the chances of survival after such a long period are "extremely remote".

"Since the official search was terminated on Thursday we have managed with the funds we have raised to resume the searches," said Mr Mearns.

"Initially this involved two fishing boats - one from Guernsey and one from the UK which were fishing in the area of the last radar contact of the plane and they agreed to visually scan the surface waters and try to spot any part of the plane or any trace of the victims.

"In parallel, we have sourced and hired a survey vessel equipped with state-of-the-art search equipment, which will be used to conduct an underwater search of the plane's wreckage in the area of the last radar contact.

"The survey vessel is currently being mobilised in Southampton and subject to weather conditions will be repositioned to Guernsey on Thursday or Friday this week.

"Based on current weather predictions we are hopeful that the underwater search will begin on the weekend, most probably Sunday."

He said searches would focus on an area north of Hurd's Deep, a 600ft-deep ocean trench north of Alderney, using a robot vehicle fitted with cameras.

The water depth in the main search area is about 65m, he said, adding: "It's hard rock, it's regularly fished and it's regularly fished by scallop dredgers that are actually making the seabed very smooth."

"In the terms of something being lost in the ocean, this is a relatively small search area," he said.

"This is nothing like MH370 but there are complications in terms of it being a small plane, the bottom (of the search area) is very hard, there's lots of other wreckage out there and we have the weather.

"We're working in the worst time. If this was the summer time our confidence level would be much higher almost to the point of a guarantee."

He said he was "confident" enough funds were in place to complete the first phase of the search.

"I emphasise, the first phase is a search and identification of the plane," he said.

"It's not a recovery attempt."Once we find the plane, the AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) and the police then get involved again."

Cardiff City Stadium - General view of tributes left outside the stadium for Emiliano Sala. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/File Photo

He added: "The family are determined to get answers that they don't have right now and the only way to do that is to find this missing plane."

Fantastic

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri led the support for "fantastic boy" Emiliano Sala as the search for the Cardiff striker continues.

The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared over the Channel Islands last Monday, two days after the Argentinian completed a £15m move from Nantes to Cardiff.

Sala's family have led fundraising efforts to pay for a private search in the English Channel after the official search was called off by the authorities on Thursday.

And at a press conference ahead of Fulham's Premier League clash with Brighton on Tuesday, Ranieri offered his support to his former player and his family.

"Emiliano's a fantastic boy," said Ranieri, who managed Sala at Nantes.

"He's a player who puts his head where others wouldn't put their foot.

"For me, it's very, very sad. I pray for him and his family."

Cardiff return to action at Arsenal on Tuesday, when staff and supporters will wear yellow daffodils for Sala, whose family have raised £290,000 through GoFundMe donations for the private search to go ahead.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said: "I quite understand (sister) Romina's stance. If it was my kid, I'd want everybody looking at it forever.

"It's such a strange situation, everybody is hoping like the family.

"Football is important, relegation and things are important, but in the context of life, it just opens everybody's eyes, whether you are involved with Cardiff or any of the families."

Gunners manager Unai Emery said at his pre-match media conference: "All our thoughts go to Nantes, to Cardiff, to the player's and pilot's family, friends. Tomorrow we are going to remember them.

"We are going to play one match, remembering this situation, but also giving (hope for the recovery of) Emiliano Sala and for the pilot. Also, thoughts with his family and all friends."

Cardiff were the opponents in Leicester's first game following the death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash in October.

And Leicester boss Claude Puel was quick to offer his support to Cardiff this week.

He said: "Of course it is another tragedy.

"We appreciated a lot the support we received from them and it is important to be close to them and support them after this awful tragedy for the club.

"It is difficult to have to try to manage this situation, and we know this situation in the past. I have thoughts for the family of the player, of course, and for the club and the fans - and the club he played for in France.

"They have had time to know him, he was a nice person and, of course, it's a difficult thing to think. We give all our support for the club and we know they can have spirit in this moment."

Online Editors