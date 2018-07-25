Greece's prime minister told of the "unspeakable tragedy" the country faced after at least 74 people were killed by wildfires that swept through a resort, trapping people in cars and on the edge of cliffs as others were forced to jump off to survive.

Greece's prime minister told of the "unspeakable tragedy" the country faced after at least 74 people were killed by wildfires that swept through a resort, trapping people in cars and on the edge of cliffs as others were forced to jump off to survive.

Families found clasped in last embrace as Greece wildfires claim at least 74 lives

The scale of Monday night's devastation in Mati became apparent at first light on Tuesday.

A plane flies over the smoke and fire east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP) Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A house burns in the town of Mati, east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP) Locals try to extinguish a fire at a nearby house as a wildfire burns at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A house burns as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis People stand in the sea near to cars parked on the beach to protect them from the fire in the town of Mati (AP/Thanassis Stavrakis) Rescuers and volunteers push an inflatable boat as locals are evacuated during a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A car and motorcycle which burt out during wildfires is seen at the village of Mati near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Smoke fills the sky as a member of the emergency services blocks a road near Kineta (AP) Smoke over the ancient Acropolis hill (AP) Rescuers wait at the area where bodies were found following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis A house burns following a wildfire at Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Scenes of devastation after the fire (AP) A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens REUTERS/Costas Baltas Asimina Psalti, 87, sits outside her burned-out house in Mati east of Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A woman stands amid the charred remains of burned-out properties in Mati (AP) A local stands next to burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A woman speaks on the phone as she stands next to a burned apartment, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas Burned cars are seen following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A local looks at his burnt house following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A crane removes a burned car from the road in Mati, east of Athens (AP) Burned-out cars destroyed in the wildfires line a road near the village of Neos Voutzas (AP) Locals wearing masks walk among burnt cars following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas People stand amid the charred remains of burned-out cars (AP) People are seen as a wildfire burns in Mati, Greece July 23, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media on July 24, 2018. KALOGERIKOS NIKOS/via REUTERS People are seen as a wildfire burns in Mati, Greece July 23, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media on July 24, 2018. KALOGERIKOS NIKOS/via REUTERS A helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Kineta, Greece, July 23, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video July 24, 2018. GIANNIS LABROPOULOS/via REUTERS Firefighters carry a stretcher filled with body bags, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis People sort supplies for residents rescued from the wildfire in the village of Nea Makri near Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Scores of gutted cars lined streets in the coastal town, east of Athens, melted by the intensity of the heat. Bodies lay on roadsides, and in one area, a group of 26 people were found dead - some locked in an embrace as the flames closed in.

The group, which included children, were found near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach. They had ended up there after apparently searching for an escape route.

"Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced," the head of Greece's Red Cross, Nikos Economopoulos, told Skai TV.

The lucky ones were able to leap off the cliffs to survive, or rush into the sea from the beach.

"We went into the sea because the flames were chasing us all the way to the water. It burned our backs and we dived into the water," said Kostas Laganos, a middle-aged survivor.

He compared the ordeal to the destruction of the city of Pompeii, where thousands were incinerated by the volcano of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. "I said 'my God, we must run to save ourselves and nothing else'."

At least 74 people were killed, a fire brigade spokeswoman said, and the death toll was expected to rise. Poland said two of its citizens, a mother and her son, were among the victims.

It was not clear how many people remained unaccounted for as boats combed beaches for any remaining survivors.

Residents, their faces blackened by smoke, wandered the streets, some searching for their burned-out cars, others for their pets. The eerie silence was punctured by fire-fighting helicopters and the murmur of rescue crews. There were yellow body bags in several areas.

Many in the area had been unable to escape the fast pace of the blaze even though they were a few metres from the Aegean Sea or in their homes, the fire service said.

A Reuters photographer saw at least four dead people on a narrow road clogged with cars heading to a beach.

One of the youngest victims was believed to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation. At least 187 people were injured, officials said, among those 23 children.

"Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said as he appeared on television to declare three days of national mourning.

"Greece is living one of its most difficult moments," he said. "There are absolutely no words to describe how we feel right now."

Flags atop the ancient Acropolis hill and parliament flew at half mast.

The inferno was thought to be Greece's deadliest, with the death toll higher than fires which ravaged the southern Peloponnese peninsula over several days in August 2007, killing dozens.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Mati fire was contained, but the risk remained of it reigniting in scrubland parched by Greece's searing summer heat.

Wildfires are not uncommon in Greece, and a relatively dry winter and hot summer helped create the current tinder-box conditions. The cause of the current blaze was not immediately clear and an Athens prosecutor ordered an investigation into it.

Mati is a popular spot for Greek holidaymakers, particularly pensioners and children at summer camps. One of the missing included a woman with multiple sclerosis, dragged out of her wheelchair by her frantic husband as the flames closed in, but lost in the ensuing chaos.

The fire service urged residents to report missing relatives and friends. Some took to Twitter and Facebook, posting photographs of young children and elderly couples they hoped to track down.

Greece issued an urgent appeal for help to tackle fires that raged out of control in several places across the country, destroying homes and disrupting major transport links.

Newspapers printed banner headlines including "Killer Fire" and "Hell".

Cyprus, Spain, Italy, Croatia and Portugal offered assistance after Greece said it needed air and land assets from European Union partners.

"Our thoughts go to Greece and the victims of the terrible fires," French President Emmanuel Macron said in tweets published in French and Greek.

Pope Francis said in a telegram he was deeply saddened by the tragedy and prayed for the victims and their families.

Read more here: Groom missing as Irish newlyweds caught up in Greece wildfire horror

Reuters