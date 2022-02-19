False-flag fears mount as Putin set to oversee nuclear military drills

Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a Javelin anti-tank missile during drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 18, 2022. Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Vladimir Putin could invade “without further warning”, the UK government has said, adding that there is no evidence Russian forces are withdrawing troops from Ukrainian borders.

The warning from Britain’s ministry of defence comes as Russia announced it plans massive drills of its nuclear forces today.

The drills, monitored by Mr Putin, will involve multiple practice missile launches – a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might amid the growing tensions with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine have accused Kiev of shelling a village with artillery.

Rebel group representatives in the Donetsk People’s Republic said the shelling targeted Petrivske village in the breakaway region at 5.30am local time.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said it was “deeply concerned” with the situation in Ukraine and was “watching the situation closely”.

British home office minister Damian Hinds – asked about potential false-flag operations to provoke war in Ukraine – said the West needed to be “steeled” to Russian misinformation.

As tensions mounted, a loud warning siren sounded in the centre of the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk yesterday after a Russian-backed separatist leader in the breakaway region announced an evacuation of residents, a witness said. Separately, the head of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, east Ukraine’s second separatist-held region, also announced an evacuation of residents.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine to sit down for negotiations with Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east, citing rising tensions in the region and calling for the implementation of the Minsk peace process.

At a news conference, Mr Putin added that Russia was ready to follow a negotiation track with Nato on its security demands, but that the US-led military alliance and Washington did not yet appear to want to engage on Moscow’s key concerns.

Russia announced its massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle on a day when the West sought ways to keep the peace.

US leaders issued their most dire warnings yet that Moscow could order an invasion of Ukraine any day.

Immediate worries focused on the volatile front lines of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where a surge of shelling on Thursday tore through a playschool and basic communications were disrupted.

The drumbeat of warnings that a larger conflict could start at any moment continued yesterday after US president Joe Biden warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal – but instead saw more troops moving toward the border with Ukraine.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the US believes Russia could launch an attack “any time” and also said he still had seen no sign of the promised Russian pullback.

Even as Russia claimed to be pulling back troops from extensive military exercises that had sparked fears of invasion, the Kremlin sent a reminder to the world that it has one of the world’s biggest nuclear arsenals by announcing drills of its nuclear forces for the weekend.

Nato allies are also flexing their might, beefing up military forces in eastern Europe, but insist the actions are purely defensive and to show unity in the face of Russian threats.

The US announced the $6bn (€5.3bn) sale of 250 tanks to Poland, a Nato member that has been occupied or attacked by Russia over past centuries.

Announcing the deal, Mr Austin said Russia’s military build-up had only reinvigorated Nato instead of cowing it, as Moscow had hoped.

With tensions already at their highest level since the Cold War, the Russian military announced that Mr Putin will monitor a sweeping exercise of the country’s nuclear forces today that will involve multiple practice missile launches.

While the Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade, it has urged the West to keep Ukraine out of Nato and roll back alliance forces from eastern Europe – demands roundly rejected by Western allies.

Mr Putin met with Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko yesterday to discuss the ongoing joint drills in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, planned to speak by phone yesterday with allied leaders about the Russian military build-up and continued efforts at deterrence and diplomacy.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken revealed some conclusions of US intelligence in Thursday’s speech at the UN Security Council, warning that Russia could create a false pretext for an invasion with a “so-called terrorist bombing” inside Russia, a staged drone strike, “a fake, even a real attack using chemical weapons”.

He charged that invasion would open with cyber attacks, along with missile strikes and bombs across Ukraine, describing the entry of Russian troops and their advance on Kiev, a city of nearly three million, and other targets.

Despite the stark US warnings, Ukrainian officials sought to project calm, with Oleksii Danilov, head of the National Security and Defence Council, saying there were no signs a massive Russian invasion was imminent.

“We don’t undermine the threat in any case, but the possibility of escalation is considered to be relatively low regarding large-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told lawmakers yesterday.

Nevertheless, US and European officials were on high alert for any Russian attempts at a false-flag operation, according to a Western official familiar with intelligence findings.

Amid the fears of a wider conflict, a flurry of diplomacy is expected this week. In addition to the call between the Russian and American defence chiefs, Mr Blinken is expected to meet his Russian counterpart next week.