Falling water levels on River Danube reveal sunken wrecks of WWII battleships

World War II wreck exposed by low water on the River Danube. Vessels were deliberately scuttled by retreating German forces. Photo: Darko Vojinovic / AP

The worst drought in Europe in decades has exposed a part of World War II history that had almost been forgotten, with the hulks of dozens of German battleships emerging from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped.

In the middle of the river separating Serbia and Romania near the Serbian port of Prahovo, a rusty hull, a broken mast where the swastika flag used to fly, an upper deck where a command bridge used to be and a barrel that could have been holding fuel – or even explosive materials – lean on a pebble stone dune that has emerged from the water.

The ships, some still laden with munition, belonged to Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet that was deliberately sunk by the Germans as they retreated from Romania as Soviet forces advanced.

Historians say up to 200 German warships were scuttled in September 1944 near Prahovo in the Danube gorge known as the Iron Gate on the orders of the fleet’s commander as they came under heavy fire from the Soviets.

The idea behind the deliberate sinking was to slow down the Soviet advance in the Balkans. But it did not help as Nazi Germany surrendered months later, in May 1945.

The unusually hot weather across Europe this summer was linked by scientists to global warming.

The dropping water levels created dangerous conditions for shipping on many rivers on the continent, including the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river that flows through 10 nations.

Authorities in Serbia have used dredging to keep vessels moving.

The wrecks appearing from the depths are an impressive sight, but they have caused decades of trouble for those using the river, and now the Serbian government, with EU support, is planning to do something about them.

Some of the wrecks were removed from the river by the communist Yugoslav authorities right after the war.

But most of them remained, hampering shipping.

For years there were plans to take the ships out of the muddy waters, but the operation was considered too risky because of the explosives they carried and there were no funds to do so until recently.

Now, the European Union and the European Investment Bank have agreed to provide loans and grants for the operation to pull out some of the vessels near Prahovo in order to improve the traffic capacity of the Danube.

The total cost of the operation is estimated at €30m.

Experts say the salvage operation will consist of removing the explosive materials from the sunken vessels and then destroying the wrecks, rather than dragging the ships out of the river.