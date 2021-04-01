Fake kidnap ‘victim’ was double-crossed and sold to jihadists

A struggling businessman who plotted to fake his own kidnapping on the Turkey/Syria border ended up being kidnapped for real and spending three years as a prisoner of a jihadist group, says an Italian investigation.

Alessandro Sandrini was told by the gang who cooked up the scam that they would fake his kidnapping and install him in a luxury villa where he would have “everything he needed – women, alcohol and drugs”.

The gang, consisting of an Italian, two Albanians and a collection of unidentified Turks, Moroccans and Egyptians, hoped to con millions of euros in ransom money out of the Italian government.

Italy denies ever paying for the release of captives, but it is suspected that the authorities do pay ransoms occasionally.

However, in Mr Sandrini’s case, the gamble did not pay off. After reaching Adana on the Turkish border in October 2016 he was sold to extremist Syrian Islamist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.

His kidnappers later issued a grimly familiar image of him in an orange jump suit, on his knees, flanked by two jihadis with black balaclavas and automatic weapons. He was finally freed in May 2019 amid suspicion that the Italian government paid for his release, but was charged this week with simulating a crime and committing fraud after investigators raised doubts about the account of his kidnapping.

In a second case, Sergio Zanotti, another businessman who was down on his luck, was lured to the Turkish city of Antioch in April 2016 with the promise of a lucrative black market currency trading deal.

He was also sold to terrorists and held for three years. His release in April 2019 was brokered by the Italian intelligence services and celebrated as a triumph by then prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

There were reports at the time that the Italians had paid ransom money to secure his liberty. Mr Zanotti is under investigation for aiding and abetting the kidnap plot.

The affair, which “oscillates between farce and tragedy” as one Italian paper put it, came to light after a lengthy investigation by Italian anti-terrorism police and an elite unit of the Carabinieri paramilitary force.

On Tuesday they arrested three alleged members of the gang: Alberto Zanini (54), an Italian, and two Albanians – Fredi Frrokaj (43) and Olsi Mitraj (41) – all of whom lived around the northern city of Brescia.

Police said they had cooked up the plan with unknown associates in Turkey and Syria.

They were accused of having tried to involve a third businessman in another fake kidnapping plot, but he got cold feet at the last minute and refused to board a plane that was bound for Turkey.



The leader of the scam was Fredi Frrokaj, who “personally persuaded Mr Zanotti to go to Turkey on the pretext of buying Iraqi dinars on the black market”, the police alleged.

An ex-girlfriend of Mr Sandrini was in on the plot. “During the drive to the airport he kept telling me that I should stay calm, because when he got home we’d have loads of money that would come from the foreign ministry as ransom for his release,” she told the media. “Before he left, he assured me that if I kept up the charade with his family, the newspapers and the police, €100,000 would be mine,” she said.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]