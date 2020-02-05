'Fake French minister behind €50m sting'

Seven men have gone on trial in Paris for using a silicone mask to impersonate the French foreign minister and extort €50m from wealthy public figures, including the Aga Khan. (stock photo)

The two main suspected fraudsters were accused of usurping the identity of Jean-Yves Le Drian to target 150 VIPs, from the owner of wine estate Chateau Margaux to the president of Senegal.

The hustle, in 2015-2016, required targets to think they were being asked in Skype calls by then defence minister Mr Le Drian for help in paying ransoms for journalists held by Islamists.

Most would-be victims smelled a rat, but three took the bait. Prosecutors said the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, made five transfers totalling €20m.

Macky Sall, the Senegalese leader, saw through the hoax when the fake Mr Le Drian addressed him with the more formal French "vous".

The two men know each other well and use "tu". (© Daily Telegraph, London)