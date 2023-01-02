Faithful pay respects to former Pope Benedict in St Peter's

A portrait of the late Pope Benedict XVI is displayed in front of the altar during a commemorative mass in Altotting, Germany

A steady stream of people filed into St Peter's Basilica on Monday to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state in front of the main altar until his funeral later this week.

Benedict died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the secluded Vatican monastery where he had lived since his shock resignation in 2013.