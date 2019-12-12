'Fairer' pensions plan can't halt French strike

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe yesterday outlined plans for a long-anticipated overhaul of the state's pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work.

Protesters continued strikes across the country, however, and unions vowed to fight after hearing his proposals.

Here are the outlines of the pension reform:

:: France will establish a universal pension system that would be based on points and linked to salaries;

