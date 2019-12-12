'Fairer' pensions plan can't halt French strike
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe yesterday outlined plans for a long-anticipated overhaul of the state's pension system that he said would be fairer and encourage people to work.
Protesters continued strikes across the country, however, and unions vowed to fight after hearing his proposals.
Here are the outlines of the pension reform:
:: France will establish a universal pension system that would be based on points and linked to salaries;
:: The legal pension age will remain at 62, but workers will be encouraged to work until 64. Those leaving at 62 would receive a smaller pension;
:: The pension reform plan will be fully applied to people entering the labour market from 2022; it will not affect anyone born before 1975;
:: The rules will be partly applied to those born starting from 1975: all their career until 2025 would be counted on the basis of the old system, but from 2025 the new system be taken into account;
:: Minimum pension will be set at €1,000 for a full career;
:: Those working in tough conditions and with tougher jobs, such as night work for nurses, will be able to retire two years earlier;
:: Elected officials and ministers will be treated the same as the rest of the French;
:: The new pension system is expected to fairer for women who interrupt their careers to look after children;
:: Everyone will pay at the same level up to €120,000. Beyond that, the wealthiest will have to pay a solidarity contribution that is higher.
Irish Independent
