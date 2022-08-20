Facing the music: Partying PM takes drugs test as second video of Finland leader emerges

Finland’s prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing her dancing with a Finnish popstar.

The footage was revealed after Sanna Marin (36) came under fire this week for partying in a leaked video, with some politicians saying she should be tested for drugs.

At a news conference, Ms Marin said she took the test yesterday and results would be available next week. Ms Marin repeated her denials that she has ever taken drugs, and said “I did nothing illegal”.

Addressing criticisms of the video, Ms Marin said she “resents these became known to the public”, adding they were filmed in a private space.

There was no evidence of illicit drug-taking in the video, but some media outlets claimed the phrase jauhojengi – meaning “powder gang”, interpreted as alluding to cocaine – could be heard in one of the clips, broadcaster Yleisradio Oy (YLE) reported.

However, social media users said that the word was much more likely to be jallujengi, a reference to the Finnish alcoholic drink, Jaloviina.

Despite this heavy scepticism, the 36-year-old faced calls for her to submit to a drug test, including from the chair of the opposition Finns Party, Riikka Purra, and an MP from the Centre Party, Ms Marin’s coalition partner.

“Just for the sake of the discussion in public, it would be wise if the prime minister Marin Sanna voluntarily went through a drug screening,” tweeted MP Mikko Karna.

He added: “The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister.”

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Marin said she would be willing to do so if necessary and said: “I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs.

Ms Marin added that the videos were filmed at an apartment several weeks ago and the’ evening had continued at two bars in Helsinki, where she did drink heavily.