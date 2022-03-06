Faces of innocence still shine, but the parents cannot hide their despair as Russia keeps shooting

A mother comforts her son after crossing the border into Poland from Ukraine late on Wednesday night. Picture: Ronan McGrade

Families made up largely of women and children arrive at Przemysl refugee reception centre in Poland after crossing the border from Ukraine. Picture: Ronan McGrade

Bohdan smiles for a picture with his grandmother Stefania. Her eyes tell another story. Picture by Ronan McGrade

A Ukrainian woman at the refugee reception centre in Przemysl is overcome with emotion and anger as she shouts "Putin! Putin! Putin!" through her tears. Picture by Ronan McGrade

It is Thursday morning in the small Polish border town of Przemysl and dozens of people, including many children, are arriving at a refugee centre in the region having fled Ukraine.

Among them is Fermanagh photographer Ronan McGrade, who is seeing the humanitarian effort for himself on the first stop in the European Union for refugees fleeing the conflict.

Buses line up outside a shopping centre that has been transformed into a transport hub and a place for people to sleep and eat. A row of volunteers stand holding cardboard signs written in Ukrainian offering lifts to those who need to cross the border at Medyka.

Some of them gather at the side of the road for hushed chats while groups of women and children walk along carrying what little belongings they have.

McGrade says his heart breaks when he reads through his notes and looks at the captions on his photographs — such as one of Nataliia, who was an engineer two weeks ago and today is a refugee travelling with just one friend, or Lesya, who was in Lviv this time last week with her husband and is now in a new country on her own.

The children here are all wrapped up in warm coats and fluffy hats. It is almost freezing and they are hungry. One of them has a Spider-Man schoolbag on his back and is holding a monkey teddy while his mother carries his toy dinosaur.

A small girl in a pink coat sits beside her mother and three brothers eating toasties out of tinfoil outside an empty shop unit.

It may be one of the fastest human migrations in years — but, for some, it has taken 60 hours or more to get here.

“Heartbreaking doesn’t do it justice,” says McGrade.

He flips his camera around to give me a sense of the desperation that people feel; there are food stalls next to piles of baby food and bottles of water that mothers can take for their children.

There are anti-bacterial wipes, sanitary items, bundles of nappies, blankets, coats, scarves, pre-made sandwiches, bottles of shower gel, soap, toys and rolled-up mattresses. There are prams and carrycots left abandoned.

A woman stands holding a child in one hand and her phone in the other, talking to a man in a military uniform.

When McGrade goes back outside another bus pulls in and peering out of the window is a little girl no older than two years old. She beams when she realises both she and her mother are getting off and waves excitedly at his camera — a face of innocence amid such tragedy.

“It is quite shocking that something like this can happen in this day and age... it is difficult to put into words how I feel,” says McGrade, a father himself.

Gareth McKinney, who lives in Poland, and his brother Nigel, based in in Co Down, are working with the Fundacja Awans Foundation which is supporting Ukrainian students who have made it as far as Poland, but are now stranded there.

“As most of their parents can no longer pay for food and accommodation, we will try to provide these kids with support as well as offering help to new arrivals,” he said.

In Kyiv, Paul Niland, who is originally from Dublin but has lived there for almost 20 years, is tired after the “heaviest day of shelling here so far”.

Bombs have been dropped since 8am. It’s now 5pm and Niland says he has counted “more than 50 booms outside” throughout the day and fears there will be more.

“On a human level, things are difficult. There are dead bodies lying about, buildings bombed. The city is emptying, a lot of people have left, but I’m staying because this is my home,” he says.

On Vladimir Putin, he says, “it is about trying to end Ukraine’s democracy, that’s what he wants. But I never believed he would be so insane to attempt to take Kyiv”.

Earlier, Niland was patrolling the apartment complex he lives in alongside some of his neighbours. Despite the curfew, he says it is important to “have a security presence here”.

“We are on the lookout for Russian soldiers because Russian specialist officers are moving under cover of darkness inside the city. They are pasting electronic locator beacons for airstrikes and missile strikes, and many have been found on premises of diplomatic missions.”

It is his way of looking out for his neighbours in the city — but would he be prepared to fight back?

“We are the eyes and ears of this part of the city where we live. We are here to provide a degree of security and to ensure bad guys don’t get in here. We do have access to weapons so, yes, we will protect ourselves should the need present itself.”