Face-to-face peace talks begin but Vladimir Putin ‘not ready for compromise’

Ukraine and Russia were preparing last night for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior US official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said a ceasefire was the most his country could hope for from the talks, due to be held in Istanbul today after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

“We are not trading people, land or sovereignty,” Dmytro Kuleba said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine could declare neutrality and pledge to never develop nuclear weapons, but ruled out any deal that would carve up the nation.

Russia is prepared to allow Ukraine to join the European Union if it remains militarily non-aligned, the Financial Times reported last night.

During the latest round of negotiations, Moscow has also dropped its demand that Ukraine be “denazified” according to the paper.

However, Russia’s demand that Ukraine abandon its Nato membership ambition remains on the table.

A draft agreement still being thrashed out includes no reference to Russia’s initial demands which also included the “demilitarisation” of Ukraine and for the Russian language to have formal protection in the country.

Paris and Berlin want a peace deal as soon as possible, while Joe Biden, the US president, is said to waver between the two camps.

But a report that Russian billionaire and mediator Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators had suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv this month underlined the tension over the talks.

The Chelsea owner was said to have suffered peeling skin and temporary blindness along with two senior Ukrainian negotiators following secret talks in Kyiv.

A source close to Mr Abramovich suggested hardliners within the Kremlin had poisoned the oligarch to sabotage any possible peace deal.

The source said: “This could be someone there [in the Kremlin] who thinks he [Mr Abramovich] has betrayed them by trying to pursue peace.”

United States officials, however, cast doubt on the claims, adding “intelligence highly suggests this was environmental,” and “not poisoning”.

The Russian billionaire, whose mother was born in Ukraine, had gone to Kyiv following a request to help with negotiations.

He and another Russian entrepreneur were reportedly involved in talks until about 10pm on March 3.

Mr Abramovich’s symptoms were said to have emerged later that evening at a Kyiv flat.

One source said the oligarch’s eyesight “completely disappeared” for several hours, and he was treated after flying to Istanbul.

In the hours beforehand, those affected had reportedly only eaten chocolate, and drunk only water.

Mr Abramovich has long-standing links to Vladimir Putin and is currently trying to sell Chelsea Football Club after being sanctioned by the UK and EU.

Volodymyr Zelensky has previously indicated that Mr Abramovich offered to “help” de-escalate the war, and rebuild Ukraine afterwards.

The US Treasury reportedly held off sanctioning the oligarch amid claims he was acting as a potential peace broker.

The Kremlin has said the Russian billionaire played an early role in peace talks, following the invasion on February 24, but the process was now in the hands of negotiating teams.

Bellingcat, the investigative journalism group, revealed it had looked into the incident, including making on-site examinations.

It concluded that the poisoning attempt was “not intended to kill” and was “just a warning”.

Experts told Bellingcat the symptoms could be the result of attempted poisoning with a chemical weapon, or less likely caused by microwave radiation.

Mr Abramovich reportedly met Mr Zelensky at some point while working on the negotiation process.

An adviser to Mr Zelensky said there were “a lot of speculations” and “various conspiracy theories” about what had taken place.

The adviser said: “All members of the negotiating group are working today as usual.”

Mr Zelensky was not

affected and had no knowledge of any poisoning attempt, a spokesman said.

Mr Abramovich reportedly went back to Kyiv again to be involved in further talks after the March 3 incident.

In besieged Ukrainian cities where conditions are desperate, the threat of Russian attacks blocked exit routes for civilians yesterday, two Ukrainian officials said, including the devastated port of Mariupol whose mayor said 160,000 people were still trapped. But the United Nations said it had been able to bring food and medical supplies into Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city and one of its hardest hit.

A pre-dawn missile blew out the wall of a Kharkiv school.

“They’ve not been able to take the city, so they’ve decided to destroy it,” said Oleksandr, sweeping rubble out of a third-storey classroom after spending the night with his mother on a lower floor because their own neighbourhood had been hit.

The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said Ukrainian forces were back in full control and a US defence official said the Ukrainians had recaptured the eastern town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, and were continuing to try to take back ground.

Russia’s defence ministry, for its part, said its troops had destroyed ammunition depots in the Zhytomyr region west of Kyiv and had hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the past 24 hours.

Reuters could not immediately verify any of the reports.

Today’s talks will be the first in person since an acrimonious meeting between foreign ministers on March 10, a sign of shifts behind the scenes as Russia’s invasion has stalled and sanctions have hit home.

“We have destroyed the myth of the invincible Russian army. We are resisting against the aggression of one of the strongest armies in the world and have succeeded in making them change their goals,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ukrainian officials had suggested Russia could be more willing to compromise having seen stiff Ukrainian resistance and heavy Russian losses. But a senior US State Department official said Putin did not give that impression.

“Everything I have seen is he is not willing to compromise at this point,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, after Ukraine’s president sketched out a potential way to end the crisis over the weekend.

When the sides last met in person, Ukraine accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of ignoring pleas to discuss a ceasefire, while Lavrov said a halt to fighting was not even on the agenda.

Since then, they have held talks via video link and publicly discussed a formula under which Ukraine might accept some kind of formal neutral status.

But neither side has budged over Russia’s territorial demands, including Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014, and eastern territories known as the Donbas, which Moscow demands Kyiv cede to separatists.

“I don’t think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues,” Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, was more upbeat, reporting progress in telephone calls with Putin and President Zelensky.

The Kremlin said Biden’s surprise comment about Putin at the end of a speech in Warsaw at the weekend, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” was “certainly alarming” after earlier saying it was up to Russians to choose their leader.

But President Biden last night said he would make “no apologies” and was not “walking anything back” after his weekend comment.

The US president insisted he was not calling for regime change in Moscow, adding: “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man.

“I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

Mr Biden rejected the idea that his comment could escalate tensions over the war in Ukraine or that it would feed Russian propaganda about Western aggression.

“Nobody believes... I was talking about taking down Putin,” he said, adding: “The last thing I want to do is engage in a land war or a nuclear war with Russia.”

He said he was expressing an “aspiration” rather than a goal of American foreign policy.

“People like this shouldn’t be ruling countries. But they do,” he said.

“The fact they do doesn’t mean I can’t express my outrage about it.” (© Telegraph News Group Ltd 2022)

