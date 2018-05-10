Ex-wife of property tycoon loses legal battle after branding judge's £51m award as a 'nightmare'

The ex-wife of a Swedish property magnate who said a divorce court judge created a "nightmare" situation by giving her £51 million plus company shares "worth very little" to her has lost the latest round of a legal battle.

Camilla Versteegh, who was married to Gerard Versteegh for more than 20 years, complained that Sir Peter Singer did not give her a fair share of assets she says amount to £273 million following a trial at the Family Division of the High Court in London in 2016.

She wanted to walk away with a package worth £116 million - including £67 million in cash - and had asked three appeal judges to order a fresh trial. But Lord Justice Lewison, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Holroyde on Thursday dismissed her appeal after analysing the case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London earlier this year.

Mr Versteegh had said Sir Peter's ruling has left Mrs Versteegh with a "very substantial and liquid fortune", which was "more than sufficient" to meet her needs. Appeal judges heard that Mr and Mrs Versteegh, who are both Swedish and in their 50s, had lived in a £62 million west London home, after marrying in Stockholm, and enjoyed a "truly exceptional" standard of living prior to a "traumatic" marriage breakdown.

Press Association