A retired US Marine detained by Russia on spying charges was visiting Moscow for a wedding and is innocent, his family said yesterday.

Ex-US Marine held for spying 'was in Moscow for a wedding'

Paul Whelan was staying with the wedding party for a fellow former Marine at the Metropol hotel in Moscow when his brother David Whelan learned on Monday that he had been detained.

"His innocence is undoubted and we trust that his rights will be respected," his family said in a statement released on Twitter.

Russia's FSB state security service said the American had been detained on Friday, but it gave no details of the nature of his alleged espionage activities.

Under Russian law, espionage can carry between 10 and 20 years in prison.

A US State Department representative said Russia had notified it that a US citizen had been detained and it requested Moscow provide consular access to see him "and expects Russian authorities to provide it."

