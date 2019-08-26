French President Emmanuel Macron has savaged the Brazilian president for "extraordinarily disrespectful comments" about his wife.

'Extraordinarily disrespectful' - Emmanuel Macron criticises Brazil's president over Facebook post about his wife

Jair Bolsonaro responded on Sunday to a Facebook post that compared the looks of his wife Michelle, 37, with Macron's 66-year-old wife Brigitte.

"Do not humiliate the man hahahah," Bolsonaro wrote, in a comment widely criticised as sexist.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Brazilian women are probably ashamed of President Jair Bolsonaro, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, hitting back after the Brazilian leader mocked Macron's wife on Facebook.

The leaders have been feuding in recent weeks, with Macron blaming Bolsonaro for fires in the Amazon and accusing him of lying about climate change policy.

Asked about the incident at a news conference in Biarritz where G7 leaders are gathered for a summit, Macron said the comments were "extremely disrespectful" to his wife.

"It's sad, it's sad first of all for him and for Brazilians," Macron said. "Brazilian women are probably feeling ashamed of their president."

"Since I have a lot of esteem and respect for the people of Brazil, I hope they will very soon have a president who is up to the job," Macron added.

Online Editors