Extinction Rebellion founder in row over remarks on Holocaust

One of the founders of Extinction Rebellion is facing possible expulsion from the movement over remarks in which he allegedly questioned the significance of the Holocaust.

One of the founders of Extinction Rebellion is facing possible expulsion from the movement over remarks in which he allegedly questioned the significance of the Holocaust.

Roger Hallam, a former organic farmer in south Wales who co-founded the global activist movement, described the Holocaust as "just another f***ery in human history", according to 'Zeit', a leading German newspaper.

Extinction Rebellion's German chapter issued an immediate statement distancing itself "explicitly" from the remarks and saying Mr Hallam was "no longer welcome" in Germany.

"We explicitly distance ourselves from Roger Hallam's remarks which belittle and relativise the Holocaust," a spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Germany said. "He violates the principles of Extinction Rebellion, which does not tolerate racism or anti-Semitism, and is no longer welcome at Extinction Rebellion Germany."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In